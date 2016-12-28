News
-
Ebola vaccine is 100% successful – study28Dec2016
By Kemo Cham
-
Sierra Leone soldiers in child sex probe28Dec2016
By Mohamed T Massaquoi
The Police Family Support Unit (FSU) in Pujehun District is currently investigating an alleged sexual abuse case involving a three-year old girl.
-
WHO experts call for increase in immunisation in Africa28Dec2016
By Kemo Cham
Vaccine preventable diseases are killing an unacceptably high number of people despite recent gains in immunization, a group of experts has warned.
-
WHO warns of high rise in NCDs in Africa28Dec2016
By Kemo Cham
At the present rate of spread of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Africa, deaths from them are likely to surpass those from infectious diseases by 2030, a new research has revealed.
-
Three in 10 Sierra Leoneans infected with Malaria – report14Dec2016
By Kemo Cham
Despite progress in reduction of transmission and deaths due to Malaria, Sierra Leone remains one of the worst affected by the disease, the latest report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed.
ThinkTank
BottomLine
Business
-
The State of the Sierra Leone Economy: Leakages and Bankruptcy07Oct2016
By Dr. Kandeh K. Yumkella
-
Sierra Leone introduces huge cuts to tackle economic slowdown03Oct2016
By Tanu Jalloh
Sierra Leone on Monday introduced tough new measures including massive cuts in a bid to tackle the current economic crisis in the country.
The announcement, which followed an emergency cabinet meeting, also proposed stern measures that will force “all business outfits to pay outstanding arrears of taxes within 30 days”.
-
Ebola did not affect iron ore in Sierra Leone, World Bank03Oct2016
By Tanu Jalloh
Country economist at the World Bank office in Sierra Leone says the Ebola epidemic in 2014/2015 did not directly affect the iron ore sector in the country, citing drop in prices of commodities as a major reason.
Yusuf Bob Foday recently told journalists at their Howe Street offices in Freetown that before the Ebola outbreak in 2014 iron ore sector players, African Minerals and London Mining, could not produce much and the price per tonne of iron ore had dropped from US$103 in 2012 to below US$40 in 2014.
-
Building viable local councils through sustainable revenue generation17Aug2016
By Tanu Jalloh
During a recent week-long oversight outreach the parliamentary accounts committee encouraged local councils to improve on their revenue generating strategies for sustainable governance and improved service delivery.
The apparent fear of systems failure, stemming from some outstanding queries put forward by the Auditor General’s Report of 2014, was that these local governance structures risked dissolution instead of devolution. If this happens, it might negatively affect local economic development.
-
Policymakers meet on tax issues, What OTI-SL makes of it13Jul2016
By Tanu Jalloh
Sports
-
Goodbye Great Giggs25 Jul 2016
-
Sierra Leone regional FA calls off congres20 Jul 2016
-
-
How Portugal conquered Europe15 Jul 2016
-
TWITTER, the Gossip (27/07/16)28Jul2016
-
TWITTER, the Gossip (20/07/16)25Jul2016
-
TWITTER, the Gossip (19/07/16)20Jul2016
-
Twitter, the Gossip (15/07/16)15Jul2016
-
TWITTER, the Gossip (12/07/16)12Jul2016
-
TWITTER, The Gossip (30/06/16)03Jul2016