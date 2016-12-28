Search form

News

Business

  • Kandeh Yumkella

    The State of the Sierra Leone Economy: Leakages and Bankruptcy

    07Oct2016

    By Dr. Kandeh K. Yumkella

  • President Ernest Bai Koroma

    Sierra Leone introduces huge cuts to tackle economic slowdown 

    03Oct2016

    By Tanu Jalloh

    Sierra Leone on Monday introduced tough new measures including massive cuts in a bid to tackle the current economic crisis in the country. 

    The announcement, which followed an emergency cabinet meeting, also proposed stern measures that will force “all business outfits to pay outstanding arrears of taxes within 30 days”.

  • Yusuf Bob Foday

    Ebola did not affect iron ore in Sierra Leone, World Bank

    03Oct2016

    By Tanu Jalloh

    Country economist at the World Bank office in Sierra Leone says the Ebola epidemic in 2014/2015 did not directly affect the iron ore sector in the country, citing drop in prices of commodities as a major reason.  

    Yusuf Bob Foday recently told journalists at their Howe Street offices in Freetown that before the Ebola outbreak in 2014 iron ore sector players, African Minerals and London Mining, could not produce much and the price per tonne of iron ore had dropped from US$103 in 2012 to below US$40 in 2014.

  • Sierra Leone Parliament

    Building viable local councils through sustainable revenue generation

    17Aug2016

    By Tanu Jalloh

    During a recent week-long oversight outreach the parliamentary accounts committee encouraged local councils to improve on their revenue generating strategies for sustainable governance and improved service delivery.

    The apparent fear of systems failure, stemming from some outstanding queries put forward by the Auditor General’s Report of 2014, was that these local governance structures risked dissolution instead of devolution. If this happens, it might negatively affect local economic development.

  • Policymakers meet on tax issues, What OTI-SL makes of it

    13Jul2016

    By Tanu Jalloh

Top